Cristiano Ronaldo has vowed that Al-Nassr will “bounce back” after their exit from the AFC Champions League.

Al-Nassr crashed out of the continental competition after they went down 3-1 in a penalty shootout against UAE Pro League side Al Ain in the second leg of their quarter-final tie on Monday. While Ronaldo converted a last-gasp spot-kick in extra time to take the game to penalties, he also missed a sitter from three yards out after the Al Ain goalkeeper parried the ball directly into the veteran forward’s path

The 39-year-old took to Instagram to break his silence on the heart-breaking AFC Champions League loss, sharing a team photo from the match with the caption: “Thank you for your support. We’ll find a way to bounce back and come back stronger! Together, always!”