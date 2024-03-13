Cristiano Ronaldo has vowed that Al-Nassr will “bounce back” after their exit from the AFC Champions League.
Al-Nassr crashed out of the continental competition after they went down 3-1 in a penalty shootout against UAE Pro League side Al Ain in the second leg of their quarter-final tie on Monday. While Ronaldo converted a last-gasp spot-kick in extra time to take the game to penalties, he also missed a sitter from three yards out after the Al Ain goalkeeper parried the ball directly into the veteran forward’s path
The 39-year-old took to Instagram to break his silence on the heart-breaking AFC Champions League loss, sharing a team photo from the match with the caption: “Thank you for your support. We’ll find a way to bounce back and come back stronger! Together, always!”
HOW POPULAR ABUJA DOCTOR REVEALS HOW PROSTRATE, INFECTION AND OTHER ISSUES ARE AFFECTING NIGERIA MEN'S GENERAL PERFORMANCE ESPECIALLY IN THE OTHER ROOM..DON'T BE A VICTIM!! SOLUTION IS HERE!!
Get paid up to ₦250,000 for writing your opinion about various companies. No FEES OR MONEY required from you. Click here, signup and follow instructions.