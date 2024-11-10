Rotaract Club of Abuja Federal Alpha, in collaboration with Interact Club of Abuja Federal, and Silvercross Hospital, has trained over 1,000 students at Stella Maris College, Abuja on first aid techniques for handling choking.

The event was inspired by a tragic incident earlier this year.

President of the club, Christiana Osuji, shared her motivation for the course, stating, “In April 2024, a four-year-old boy tragically choked on meat while at school. This incident struck a chord with me.

“I realised that if the teachers had been properly trained in choking response, perhaps that life could have been saved. We decided it was essential to equip students and teachers with the necessary skills to respond in such emergencies.”

During the training, participants learned essential procedures for assisting individuals experiencing choking, empowering them with vital life-saving skills.

In addition to providing hands-on demonstrations, the Rotaract team distributed educational stickers to be placed in high-traffic areas of the school, serving as constant reminders of the steps to take during choking emergencies.

Osuji emphasised the importance of continuing these educational efforts, saying, “This is just the beginning. We plan to expand our training to other branches of Stella Maris College and eventually reach public schools in Abuja. It is crucial that we arm our youth with the knowledge and confidence to act during emergencies.”

The medical aspect of the training was led by Dr. Patrick Ezie, Medical Director of Silver Cross Hospital, highlighting the severe consequences of choking and the importance of immediate action.