An internationally recognised festival that honours twins and individuals of multiple births, Twinsfest, has appointed a renowned brand, Our Heritage Branding, and Advertising Ltd as its official marketing consultant for the festival.

According to the organisers, the annual event, which honours the lives of twins who were historically lost to superstition, will take place from December 5 to 7 in Akwa-Ibom State. The event will also serve as a solemn reflection and a joyful celebration of unity, resilience, and human dignity.

The Director of Twinsfest, a subsidiary of Kenduo Nigeria Limited, Offiong Apkan, stated that the festival’s platform will merge human rights advocacy with immersive storytelling, providing sponsors a unique chance to engage with audiences who appreciate tradition, unity, and human rights.

Regarding the significance of Twinsfest, Apkan stated, “It was established to honour the memories of twins and multiple-birth children who suffered due to Nigeria’s historical infanticide practices, a tragedy that lasted until the early 20th century.”

“During this time, superstitions unfairly portrayed twins as bad omens, resulting in devastating consequences for both the children and their families. In honoring humanitarian figures like Mary Slessor, whose brave efforts helped to end these harmful practices, Twinsfest celebrates the right to life and the dignity of every individual,” he added.

The festival aligns with the UN’s International Day for the Right to the Truth Concerning Gross Human Rights Violations and the Dignity of Victims, and aims to unite a global community of twins, multiple-birth families, and supporters to promote awareness, connection, and cultural pride.