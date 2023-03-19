Rotary Club of Lagos, District 9110 in its stride to lessen the burden of the downtrodden has continuously identified with their selfless service to humanity as they presented 100 mobility aids to two health facilities in Lagos.

Lagos Island Maternity Hospital and Ikorodu General Hospital. 100 mobility aids were given to both health facilities consisting of wheelchairs, armpit crutches, walking sticks, walkers, and specialty walkers.

The director, Rotary Foundation, and Chairman of Mobility Aid Project, Rotarian UK Eke while giving his remarks, said the Rotary club being the largest humanitarian organisation, has upheld the tenets of service to humanity since its inception in 1905 in the United States.

Eke highlighted that across the globe, the Rotary Club’s areas of focus include peace and conflict prevention/resolution, maternal care and child care treatment, disease prevention and treatment, eradication of polio, water and hygiene sanitation, tree planting and maintaining of parks and gardens, educational support, and empowerment of women folks with interest-free loans.

The president, Rotary Club of Lagos, Rotarian Joe Akhigbe commended the expertise of medical personnel of the Lagos Island Maternity Hospital and Ikorodu General Hospital, adding that Rotary Club of Lagos finds it noble to donate mobility aids to these foremost health institutions with the support of its partners, Crutches4Africa Project in the US.