In a bid to prevent pockets of violence witnessed during the 2023 Governorship and State Assembly election in some parts of the country from escalating, the Commandant -general (CG) of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ahmed Abubakar Audi has ordered immediate deployment of the NSCDC reserve force to quell the situation and restore peace to the areas.

The CG gave this order to his field officers shortly after monitoring the security situation of the election across the nation from the Control Centres situated at the NSCDC Headquarters, Sauka.

Audi , in a statement signed by the Corps director of public relations, Commandant Olusola Odumosu, the exercise could be adjudged as good with few cases of violence reported in some locations such as Lagos State, Ogun State, Cross Rivers State, Kogi and Taraba.

He assured that sanity has returned to many of the places because of the strategic solution provided by the NSCDC reserve force specially prepared for this kind of situation.

“For me, the election could be adjudged as good and it will be credible.

“Only a few cases of violence had been reported in some states and I have directed my officers coordinating the election in those states to move in our reserve force that we have prepared for this kind of assignment to arrest the situation.

“I assure you, normalcy had returned cos I am already getting reports that peace has been restored in some places and voting is going on peacefully,” CG said.

He gave kudos to all security personnel assigned for election duty for trying their best to maintain ambience of peace and orderliness during the voting process.