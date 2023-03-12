The Rotary Club of Lagos, District 9110, has reiterated its commitment to uplift humanity, especially its host community, in line with its areas of service.

In keeping with its areas of service, the club donated wheelchairs, crutches, walking sticks and specialty walkers to Onikan General Hospital and General Hospital, Lagos at the weekend.

The leader of the delegation and president of the club, Rotarian Joseph Akhigbe, said everything the club is doing about humanitarian work is to uplift humanity. “The mobility aid distribution that we have embarked on is in line with the area of service that is tied to disease prevention and treatment, which the general hospitals are doing.

Deputy medical director of Onikan General Hospital, Dr Peters Oladipupo, said the hospital is pleased to have received mobility aid items from the club. “We consider this a big gesture from both Rotary Club International and the Rotary Club of Lagos. For sure, it will go a long way because it will make the lives of those who have issues with walking or standing better.”

The medical director of General Hospital Apapa, Dr Ajibola Keshinro, expressed his appreciation for the donation saying they never saw it coming and also because the mobility aids are one of the equipment the hospital needs. “So, when you see something you need coming all of a sudden, you have no choice than to be highly pleased,” he said.