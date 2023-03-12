The Federal government has honoured 110 retired staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs contributing to the nation’s development while in service, even as it admonished them to avail themselves for national assignment even in retirement.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama in his speech during a valedictory ceremony held at the Ministry, in Abuja in honour of the foreign service staff and staff of other cadre, who retired between 2019 to 2022 on Friday, said that their services have been duly recognised by diplomats and other nationals who have encountered them and commended the wealth of human resources in the Foreign Ministry.

The Minister added that their training from diplomatic service should really equip them to serve even in elective positions.

Onyeama said “I think that the training that you got in diplomatic service should really equip you to serve in a lot of these positions as governors, senators, House of Representatives members.

“I will like to congratulate you all, I know how challenging it has been for me for six years, so I can imagine. So, I think each and every one of you deserve an award for going through 30 years.

“This is a ministry that calls upon all your qualities; perseverance, intellectual, physically strong, travelling from country to country for a few years in one country.

“It is certainly not like other Ministries. What you guys have to go through, I can imagine the stress and strain on family life, you have to go with family across the world.

“It is quite a challenge, and ou deserve real appreciation of this country.

“Because in the diplomatic sphere, Nigeria is still highly regarded and we are still delivering real dividends at the international level.

“And that is thank to the work that those of you who work in this building have been carrying over the years.

“So you really deserve a round of a plus for what you have been doing. It is not easy managing, working in a ministry such as this.

“And I also get to meet diplomat from other countries in Nigeria, and they speak highly of the quality of human resources.

“So those of us that we are celebrating tonight, you really, really you deserve our commendation, and gratitude as Nigerians.”

Amb. Janet Olise, In her remarks, the Director Overseeing the Office of the Permanent Secretary (DOOPS) in the Ministry Amb. Janet Olisa, also appreciated them for their dedication, handwork, perseverance and selflessness while on active duty.

“You have all played your role by giving the best of your service to our dear motherland, Nigeria.

“We know that you are the heroes, not only on paper but not seen because you have all been working behind the scene. You are the leading implementations of all government policies.

“No doubt, the nation has been better with the services you have provided. It is for these reasons and more that you deserve to be honoured,” Olisa said.

Amb. Faruk Danjuma, retired director in the Ministry in a vote of thanks appreciated the Minister and the Ministry for honouring them.

Danjuma said that they are indeed honoured that their hard work and contribution to service is been recognised.