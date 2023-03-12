Popular presenter, Baba Bintin of Ibadan-based private station, Fresh FM Nigeria, reportedly died yesterday after collapsing on the way to the station for his Saturday morning show.

Legendary radio twins, Komolafe Olaiya and Olalomi Amole, Oyin Ado, announced Baba Bintin’s death in a radio broadcast.

The presenters announced at the end of the Saturday morning program that the presenter had passed away while walking from Amuloko to Fresh FM at Challenge in the hope of finding a Point Of Sale (POS) agent to get cash.

In a recorded statement heard on the radio, a man claimed that after being discovered that he slumped on his way to the workplace, authorities hurried him to the University College Hospital but he passed away there.

Baba Bintin was a presenter on the Oyin Ado program on Saturdays on the radio station to provide updates on markets in the state. He spoke Ijesha dialect and was frequently addressed as Boda Olu and Uncle.