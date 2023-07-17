Rotary Club Gives Free Medical Treatment To 200 FCT Residents

Rotary Club of Abuja Gwarinpa and Rotary Club Abuja Minister’s Hill in a joint project on maternal and child health, over the weekend, provided free medical tests and treatment to over 200 pregnant women and nursing mothers in Jahi community of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to mark the month of “Maternal and Child Health” under Rotary International calendar.

It also distributed over 150 treated nets to pregnant women and nursing mothers against mosquitoes, and referred those with more challenges, including hepatitis, to hospital for better attention.

Addressing journalists, the president of the Rotary Club Abuja Gwarinpa, Adebanke Aderogba said that they have decided to reach out to the needy in this adopted community in line with the mandate of Rotary International.

She said, “The joint project focused on creating awareness and providing medical care to over 200 indigent women of the Jahi community on illnesses that plague pregnant women and nursing mothers.

“Women were tested for malaria parasites, high blood pressure and blood sugar level. Medications were administered to those who showed signs of these ailments. Long Lasting Insecticidal Nets (LLINs) were also distributed to the over 200 women that were present. Health talks were delivered by qualified medical personnel who were on ground for the outreach.

“Awareness was created on preventing mother to child transmission of HIV and possible treatments available to patients; good feeding habits and proper diet was also shared with the women. Some basic health supplements like vitamins and folic acid were distributed to all pregnant women.”