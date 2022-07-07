Rotary Club of Ikeja has become the first in Rotary International District 9110 to host the district governor, Omotunde Lawson.

The event took place last Monday during the first business meeting of the club in the 2022/2023 Rotary Year at the Lagos Airport Hotel, Ikeja.

According to a press release issued by the director, public image of the club, Rotarian Segun Adebowale, the event which was attended by the doyen of the district, past district governor, Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi, witnessed the empowerment of entrepreneurs and traders.

The club presented a cheque of Five Hundred Thousand naira to the Isolo Obada Market women as well as vocational tools like gas cooker, two sewing machines, 3-in-1 printer and two hair dryers to the NAFOWA Vocational and ICT Center, Ikeja for its graduating students.

Speaking at the event, the imaginative District Governor commended the club for its many decades of commitment and passion towards making the society a better one.

According to Lawson, ‘’I want to commend the club for being a shining light in the district for many decades. Time has come in the district for bigger clubs like Rotary club of Ikeja to collaborate with smaller clubs so that all the clubs in the district irrespective of its status have a sense of belonging in the district.

The president of the club, Rotarian Sola Akinsiku announced that the club was donating vocational tools and also distributing interest-free loans of N25,000 each to 20 traders in Isolo Obada Market.