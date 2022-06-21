As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), the Rotary International District 9125 through Rotary Club of Kakuri Kaduna with funding support from District Grant No. DG2223423 of the Rotary Foundation has reconstructed and handed over Septic tank and soak away pits for the toilet facilities being used by the inmates of the Medium Security Custodial Centre of the Nigeria Correctional Services (NCS) Kaduna to its management team.

At the handing over ceremony at the weekend, the deputy comptroller of the NCS, Salisu Abdullahi, commended the noble gesture of the rotary club for the intervention.

“Our appreciation goes out to you all that are here and to your other members that are not here,” he said.

Earlier in his address, the representative of the district governor, Oludare Odele, said what Rotary is doing is about service to humanity.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said Rotary’s intervention cuts across various sectors, notably health, education and economic empowerment.

Also speaking, Rotary Kakuri president, Yakubu Abubakar, said not only the intervention on infrastructure was embarked upon by his club, they also facilitated the freeing of three inmates.

“We were able to secure the freedom of three inmates at the custodial centre by our district after their fines and compensation amounting to N100,000 was fully paid,” he said.

On how much was expended on the septic tank and soak away pits in terms of monetary value, he said that they spent not less than N1.2 million.