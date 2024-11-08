Nigerian singer Paul Okoye, popularly known as Rudeboy has accused his twin brother Peter Okoye (Mr. P) of stealing his intellectual property.

Rudeboy alleged in an Instagram post on Thursday that Mr P’s recently released single, ‘Winning,’ was supposed to be included in his next album.

Mr P recently released the single ‘Winning’ a few months after the brothers confirmed that Psquare, their shared music group, no longer existed.

Rudeboy also alleged that the music producer hijacked the track.

“Written and sang by Rudeboy. Produced by same producer. Now how come? Now am I supposed to release another version? Mr Producer, your case is for another day.

“Just a simple thing, bring 6 songs, let me bring 6 songs. I submitted 6 songs to the so-called management. Why are you singing my own song? Word for word. Song that was supposed to be in my album next year June.”

Rudeboy also threatened to release “original versions of any copied songs”, adding that “the days of manipulation are over”.

“The days of manipulation are over. And to the management, make I hear any song wey na only me sing, I go release the original version. Oloriburuku! Music is not that hard,” he wrote.

LEADERSHIP recalls that Psquare split in 2017 following a feud between Rudeboy and Mr. P.

The brothers reunited in November 2021, but their reconciliation was short-lived as Paul recently revealed another fallout, accusing Peter of orchestrating his arrest by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).