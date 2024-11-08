Bridget Jones is back for a fourth installment.

Titled ‘Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy’ the film which is based off Helen Fielding’s novel of same title, will show the protagonist Bridget’s (reprised by Renee Zellweger) experiences trying to raise two children post the death of her husband, and dating.

Actor Hugh Grant has described this fourth film as the ‘best’ and “the one with the most heart”.

64-year-old Grant who will be reprising his role as Bridget’s ex-boss and playboy Daniel Cleaver said, “It is very moving but also very funny,” and has the best script thus far compared to the first three films. He has also had to rewrite the film script, to fit in his character who had no part in the story.

“I loved the script, it made me cry, and I wanted to help with this one. But there’s really no part for Daniel Cleaver in it at all. They wanted him in it, and in the end, they’d done something I wasn’t crazy about.” So, he rolled up his sleeves and went to work on the script to come up with scenes for his character that made the final cut.

“I’m not in a lot – I did a week’s work, that’s it. But when you see the film, you’ll be very moved,” Grant told Vanity Fair last April.

Although his character Mark Darcy hasn’t been mentioned at all – in connection with ‘Mad About The Boy’ – it is safe to say that Colin Firth’s won’t be returning based off the cast list – which include – Emma Thompson (reprising her role as Bridget’s doctor from the third installment), Chinwetalu Ejiofor, Isla Fisher, Josette Simon, Nico Parker, Leila Farzad, and Leo Woodall.

Zellweger, 55, in a 2022 interview with Sirius XM said of her character, “I find her so endearing … her self-deprecating sort of determination. I love her. And I think it’s really rare to get to follow a character through different stages in her life.”

Based off Helen Fielding’s novel, Bridget Jones film series begins with ‘Bridget Jones Diary (2001)’ in which titular character (Zellweger) spends a year juggling her relationships with barrister Mark Darcy (Colin Firth), and her boss Daniel Cleaver (Grant) through the lens of her diary.

The second film, ‘Bridget Jones The Edge of Reason’, followed in 2004 and captures Bridget grappling with her choice of romance and conflicts surrounding that relationship. The third film ‘Bridget Jones’s Baby’, released 16 years later in 2016, tackles Bridget’s sudden prospect as a single mother, and who the father might be.

‘Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy’ will open in Peacock and cinemas on February 14, Valentine’s Day, 2025.