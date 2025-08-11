In a significant boost to rural electrification, the Yobe State Rural Electrification Board (R.E.B) has successfully completed the connection of Duddaye town in Nangere local government area to the national electricity grid on Friday, August 8, 2025.

A statement issued by the agency’s information officer, Auwal Mohammed Ago, said the project, which involved the installation of a new 500kVA transformer, substation cables, and earthing system, marks a significant upgrade to the town’s power infrastructure.

Commenting on the project, the general manager of the board, Engr. Umara Mustapha Goniri said the electricity supply to Duddaye is routed through the Katsira 33kV line, ensuring a more reliable and efficient power source for the community.

This milestone, he said, is part of the Yobe State government’s ongoing efforts, led by Governor (Dr) Mai Mala Buni, to expand electricity access, especially in underserved areas.

Residents of the town commended Governor Mai Mala Buni and the R.E.B. for promptly delivering on the governor’s mandate to improve rural power supply.

In another development, the agency has completed the Ngabarawa second phase project in the Machina local government area to improve electricity access across the state.

The government has installed a brand-new 500KVA Transformer to effectively enhance power supplyfor a stable and efficient energy distribution system.

The General Manager of the Yobe State Rural Electrification Board, Engr. Umara Mustapha Goniri, while speaking on the matter, said the transformer will, among other things, boost economic activities, improve living standards, and provide residents with access to basic amenities.

The GM added, “The project’s completion will significantly impact the community, including enhancing power supply reliability and reducing outages, supporting local businesses and economic growth.”

The people of Ngabarawa have, while speaking on the project, expressed heartfelt gratitude to Hon (Dr) Mai Mala Buni for the completion of the electrification project in their community.

The community also appreciated Engr. Goniri’s leadership and expertise in ensuring the successful completion of the project.