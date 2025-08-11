In a strategic move to curb youth unemployment and boost economic productivity, the Yobe State Ministry of Wealth Creation, Empowerment and Employment Generation has signed a contract worth N442,208,375 for the supply of 100 units of barbershop equipment and related items.

Advertisement

A statement issued by the ministry’s information officer, Ado Abdulhamid Buni, said the contract awarded to BlackStone Dynamic Ideals International Limited was formally signed by the commissioner, Hon Aji Yarima Bularafa, on behalf of the state government during a brief ceremony held at his office in Damaturu.

According to the commissioner, the initiative was part of Governor Mai Mala Buni’s broader economic strategy to create jobs, empower young people, and stimulate grassroots entrepreneurship across the state.

“Through this equipment supply, we are not just providing tools; we are providing hope, opportunity, and a pathway to economic independence for hundreds of young Yobe citizens. These individuals will be trained and equipped to establish and manage their own barbershop enterprises.”

Bularafa emphasised that the move reflects the administration’s unwavering commitment to tackling youth unemployment and promoting self-reliance through practical empowerment schemes.

“This represents Governor Buni’s administration’s deep commitment to youth empowerment and job creation. We hope this investment will multiply across communities, creating a ripple effect of economic activities that will benefit not just the direct beneficiaries but also their families and the larger society.”

He charged all stakeholders involved in implementing the project to maintain accountability, transparency, and excellence in service delivery, stressing that the people of Yobe State deserve nothing less.

The commissioner charged BlackStone Dynamic Ideals International Limited with exhibiting professionalism in executing the contract.

“Our recommendation of BlackStone is based on their proven track record during previous procurement processes and their commitment to delivering high-quality equipment that meets our specifications,” Bularafa said.

“We look forward to a seamless execution of this contract within the agreed timelines.”

Also speaking at the event, the ministry’s permanent secretary, Alhaji Inuwa Usman Yaroro, expressed deep appreciation to Governor Mai Mala Buni for his visionary leadership and consistent support for youth-focused development programmes.

“This project will go a long way in reducing redundancy and idleness among our youth. It marks the beginning of a transformative journey toward sustainable economic empowerment in Yobe State.”