World number one Aryna Sabalenka has been voted the WTA Player of the Year after securing four titles in 2024.

The Belarusian retained the Australian Open in January before winning the US Open in September – her third Grand Slam singles triumph.

The 26-year-old also secured victories at the Cincinnati Open in August and the Wuhan Open in October, becoming the first woman to win the event three times.

In October she became world number one, ending Iga Swiatek’s 11-month stay at the summit.

That was despite missing Wimbledon with injury, while Sabalenka also opted out of the Olympics in August to prioritise her health.

She finished the season with a 56-14 win-loss record.

It is the first time Sabalenka has been named Player of the Year, with Swiatek triumphing in 2022 and 2023.

The winners are voted for by the international tennis media.