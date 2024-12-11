A foundation under the auspices of Dickens Sanomi Foundation (DSF) has donated ₦5m to children in critical health condition, with N12m additional funds from other donors to be allocated for life-saving heart surgeries for specific beneficiaries.

This was revealed by the director general of Global Initiative for Peace, Love & Care (GIPLC), Nuhu Kwajafa, during the 19th annual Christmas/End-of-Year party organised by GIPLC in Abuja.

The end of party brought together a jubilant crowd of over 2,000 orphans, widows, and vulnerable children for a day filled with joy and generosity.

The festive event featured significant contributions from various organisations and individuals aimed at supporting the education and welfare of the children.

The Better Life Program for the African Rural Woman (BLPARW) stepped up with an educational grant that will fund the schooling of 10 students for the next five years.

A representative from Better Life Program for the African Rural Woman, Aisha Ojone Abu, Consultant External Initiative, also announced the distribution of exercise books to all attending children, reinforcing the importance of education and promoting academic success.

During the gathering, cheques were presented to recipients of the 2024 GIPLC PRIME-ED Scholarship, an initiative to help children gain access to quality primary education.

Former First Lady of Nigeria, Aisha Babangida, Chairperson of BLPARW, showcased her commitment to community support by announcing a donation aimed at funding surgeries for 50 children across Nigeria, ensuring they receive a healthier future.

Additionally, she revealed plans to renovate a mosque in Mpape, Abuja, which houses over 300 almajirin children, exemplifying her dedication to improving the lives of the most vulnerable in society.

The highlight of the event was the presentation of the prestigious GIPLC 2024 Heart of Gold Award to Aisha Babangida in recognition of her remarkable charitable efforts and contributions to community development.

In her acceptance speech, Babangida expressed her gratitude for the collaboration with GIPLC, stating, “This partnership embodies the spirit of compassion, generosity, and community development.”

As the event concluded, the orphaned children offered heartfelt prayers for Aisha Babangida, Mr Igho Sanomi, GIPLC, and all donors who continue to positively impact their lives.

The Christmas celebration served not only as a festive gathering but also as a powerful reminder of the essence of community support and the impact of giving on the lives of those in need.