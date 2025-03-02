A revolutionary safety technology platform, named Alerte, has been launched into the Nigerian market.

The App made by Alerte Universal Limited allows users in distress to share their location in real-time with just a swipe and was unveiled in Lagos penultimate Saturday.

Speaking about the app, regional director, Alerte Universal Limited Noah Useghan, noted that, the application with key features such as fire outbreak, accident, emergency, en route and armed robbery, is a one-of-a-kind platform that provides real-time emergency alerts, adding that it allows individuals in distress the opportunity to share their location.

“The Alerte application helps users to get fast help and to connect with emergency contacts with just a swipe. Alerte enhances safety through smart emergency response and helps you to track your loved one’s location. If there is a need, they can get help by just swiping on the application.

“In this country, we have insecurity issues and there are also challenges of delayed response. Alerte is here to help you get help with just one swipe. With one swipe, the user’s name, location and all other information that is required are shared with emergency contacts and it becomes easier to get help.

“So, our mission is to empower people with the tools to stay safe and get help instantly in emergencies. We prioritize user privacy, rapid response, and seamless integration with emergency contacts. Alerte provides a one-swipe emergency alert system that notifies trusted contacts when users are in danger,” he noted.

Noah Useghan added that Alerte solves safety issues such as delayed response time, limited awareness of the situation and lack of a unified platform for quick emergency alerts as statistics show that, “in the UK, over 40,000 people were declared missing between 2023 and 2024. In the USA, over 500,000 people were reported missing in 2023 by the National Crime Information Center (NCIC). Here in Nigeria, over 24,000 people were reported missing in 2004. What does this tell you, these situations are the way they are because of such challenges and the App, Alerte was fashioned to address this.”

Founded by James Useghan, Alerte Universal Limited plans to further deepen the Alerte application with the onboarding of official emergency agencies such as the police, fire department and ambulance services. There are also plans to integrate Alerte with micro car trackers, AI-based safety recommendations based on user activities and an expansion into the global market to make sure that more people are safe.

Useghan who displayed its essence while speaking to select journalists stated that , Alerte enables location tracking for emergency response, facilitates community-based networks where users can send alerts to nearby people, and ensures fast and reliable notifications via push alerts instead of traditional SMS.

“It is a seamless process. A user, for example Miss A triggers an alert anytime she swipes on the Alerte application, emergency contacts and the Alerte help team are immediately notified, the user’s real-time location is sent to emergency contacts who acknowledge the alert to confirm they are responding, and then the user’s last known location is stored to help the responders, “ the owner added.