Unitrust Insurance Company Limited has launched its innovative UNIS chatbot, a groundbreaking digital solution designed to revolutionise customer engagement in the insurance sector.

With customer convenience at the core of its operations, Unitrust Insurance said, it is introducing this AI-powered chatbot to provide seamless, real-time assistance, making insurance services more accessible, interactive, and efficient for both existing and prospective clients.

“Our commitment to exceptional customer experience drives us to embrace innovation. This chatbot ensures that our customers can access insurance services anytime, anywhere, without the usual hassle,” said the chief marketing officer of Unitrust Insurance, Dele Oyetunji.

This strategic digital advancement, he noted, aligns with Unitrust’s mission to provide cutting-edge insurance solutions while maintaining top-tier service delivery, adding that, by integrating UNIS on one of the most widely used messaging platforms, Unitrust is making insurance conversations more convenient and accessible to its clients.