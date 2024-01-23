Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has returned to England for treatment on a hamstring tear, casting a significant shadow on his participation in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and dealing a blow to the Reds’ title ambitions.

The Egyptian star was forced to watch from the sidelines as his national team scraped through to the AFCON knockout stage with a 2-2 draw against Cape Verde on Monday.

His absence further dims the Pharaohs’ hopes for a first continental title since 2010.

The injury, sustained during the match against Ghana, was initially shrouded in some optimism, with the Egyptian Football Association clinging to the possibility of Salah’s return in the later stages.

However, Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders offered a more sobering reality check on Tuesday.

“It’s a proper tear in his hamstring,” Lijnders revealed at a press conference. “His expected return to play is between three to four weeks if everything goes smooth. Even in an ideal scenario, the AFCON final (on February 11th) seems the most realistic target.”

This latest setback adds to Salah’s unfortunate history with the tournament.

He has twice tasted defeat in the final, to Cameroon in 2017 and Senegal in 2019, and this injury represents another cruel twist of fate.

Meanwhile, Lijnders firmly countered accusations suggesting Salah prioritised club commitments over his national team.

“There’s no one you should ever doubt the commitment of more than Mo Salah,” Lijnders said. “The decision for him to return to England was solely made with the hope of maximising his chances of playing in the final, should Egypt reach that stage.”

For Liverpool, Salah’s absence creates a void in their pursuit of a Premier League crown. The Reds, currently enjoying a five-point lead at the top of the table, face crucial matches against Chelsea and Arsenal without their talismanic scorer.

Salah’s rehabilitation race is now on, with both Egypt and Liverpool eagerly awaiting his return to the pitch.