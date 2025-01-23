The governorship candidate of the Alliance for Democracy (AD) in the 2019 election in Lagos State, Chief Owolabi Salis, has congratulated the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on the successful emergence of a new Alafin of Oyo following the passing of Oba Lamidi Adeyemi.

The Ikorodu-born eminent lawyer and politician who holds titles as the Olori Eyo Alagere of Lagos and Jagun Bashorun of Ibadanland also congratulated the new Oba-elect, Prince Abimbola Owoade, for his divine grace and good fortune as well as his attributes, which led to his victory over other contestants in this highly regarded race for the Alafin throne.

He said that the emergence of the new Alafin is one of the best developments for the Oyo people, the Yoruba community, and the institution of Obaship in Nigeria.

The man popularly called Oba Mekunu said, “As a Yoruba traditional high chief, I am incredibly elated. It is rare for us to have chosen such a highly competent technocrat for the exalted seat of Alafin.

“As a young man who attended some of the best universities in the world, earning impressive academic distinctions with Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Mechanical Engineering, coupled with professional exposure to some of the top engineering firms globally, our great Oyo Kingdom could not have chosen a better king.

“It is in this unique prince that we see the exemplary case of a man who was not only born great but also went ahead to achieve greatness on his own,” said Salis, who is also the Akinyegun of Owuland and Eze Gburugburu of Abia State.

Salis also praised the new Alafin-elect for his princely demeanour and awareness, suggesting that he had anticipated this moment of glory and had prepared himself for it.

He pointed out that the demise of the immediate past Alaafin, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, had left a significant void that demoralised patriotic Yoruba sons and daughters, who had feared the possibility of finding a suitable replacement. Therefore, he expressed joy that the emergence of the new Oba-elect has alleviated these concerns.