The South West Security Network(SWSN), also known as Amotekun Corps, has warned bandits to stay away from the South-West region of Nigeria, saying it is not a haven for them.

The chairman of the corps commander of South West Akogun Adetunji Adeleye, who spoke on Wednesday in Akure, the Ondo State capital, while parading 21 suspects, noted that the corps planned a joint security patrol of forests in the southwest to flush out bandits who have invaded the region.

Adeleye disclosed that the state formation would be rounding off its yuletide patrol and intensifying security in the state’s forests due to an increase in security breaches.

His words: “We are rounding up the Yuletide 24-7 patrol, and we are concentrating more on the armoured rangers due to the increasing rate of security breaches in our forests.

“Across the board, we have four kidnapped suspects, five that violated the anti-open grazing law and 12 that breached the general law and order of the state. The implication of this after due analysis is that the state is relatively peaceful.

“The security breaches we have ranged from suspected kidnappers, fighting and civil disorder, wandering, anti-grazing, stealing of phones and attempted murder, stealing of aluminium products, destruction of properties, conspiracy and stealing of motorcycles, conspiracy, stealing and aiding and abetting of motorcycles.

“The breaches at our borders have reduced due to the activities of the Amotekun Rangers, and we also want to thank the public for providing us with timely information.

“In the last month, the Corps had intervened in about 15 kidnap issues that the timely intervention foiled the kidnapping.

“So, we want to thank the public and ask for their support in providing more actionable information. Once we have such information, especially through our distress call line, which remains 0807999989, you can be sure that relief will come your way immediately.”

One of the suspects who escaped from police custody with handcuffs, Noel Bulus, said he was arrested for wandering in the street and was handed over to the police, where he was handcuffed.

Bulus, who said the policeman locked the room’s front door but left the back door unlocked, hinted that he escaped through the back door before he met a man in the street who saw him in handcuffs.