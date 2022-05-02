Borno State Emergency Management Agency (BOSEMA) has commenced the distribution of condiments to about 5000 families taking refuge at Gubio Camp in Maiduguri ahead of Sallah celebration.

Gubio Camp is among the few formal IDPs camps that are still operational in Maiduguri as more than 20 camps have so far been closed down by the state government.

Director general, SEMA, Hajiya Ya Bawa Kolo while launching the distribution exercise, said the monthly exercise is part of government’s intervention to IDPs.

According to her, government is doing everything possible to close the remaining camps in no distant future and charged all the IDPs to intensify prayers for a speedy end to Boko Haram crisis.

ADVERTISEMENT

She also reiterated the commitment of the agency towards providing humanitarian services to vulnerable people and promised to liaise with NEMA, North East Development Commission (NEDC) and other federal agencies in providing more assistance to displaced persons in the state.

The chairman of the distribution Committee, Ali Isa promised to distribute the items according to number of households in each camp.

The chairman of Gubio Camp, Mallam Mustapha Bulama thanked the state governor and DG SEMA for the show of concern adding that they are ready to go back to their ancestral homes anytime soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Items presented include cartons of cooking oil, salt, seasoning, bags of millet, okro and tomato paste among others.