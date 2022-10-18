Barely two years after the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) shut down and rehabilitated the Dutse Community Market, it has threatened to close the market again for one month to enable the sanitation team to remove everything that constitutes a potential disaster for the traders.

The senior special assistant to the FCT minister on monitoring, inspection, and enforcement, Ikharo Attah, who led a clean-up exercise to the market and other parts of Dutse, decried the degeneration and contraventions that have made the market an eyesore again.

Attah said the FCT minister had spent huge funds cleaning and securing the market, that any form of contravention cannot be allowed, stressing that urgent steps had to be taken to restore sanity in the market.

He warned that the administration would not allow any individual or group of people to rubbish the good work the minister had done for the benefit of the residents.

Attah said, “The FCT minister has shown interest in the Dutse Market because he had put in more resources and time in ensuring sanity in the market. He has visited the market regularly more than any other market in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Sadly, Dutse Market is a disaster waiting to happen. The place has become choked up and the walkway and car parks are blocked and turned into selling points. There are so many anomalies in the market. In the event of a fire incident, even a wheelbarrow cannot carry water inside to fight the fire.

“The traders also move to the main road to shade their wares and thereby causing traffic gridlock. In all these, the market managers have not helped us.