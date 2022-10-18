Justice Abdullahi Mika’ilu of the Niger State High Court 2, has again renewed the interim order restraining the Niger State governor, the State House of Assembly, and other respondents from taking further steps against the 15 councils’ chairmen in the state billed for suspension, pending the determination of the motion on notice.

The suit was instituted against the investigation into the contract financing loans granted councils’ chairmen in the state by the Niger State House of Assembly.

The order is coming at the second hearing of the motion on notice filed by the 15 local government councils’ chairmen billed for suspension even as it could not hold as slated.

The plaintiff’s counsel Chris Ocheja on the adjourned date, prayed again for an extension of time to enable him to serve some other respondents yet to be served.

None of the defence counsels appeared on the adjourned date even though counsel to the Niger State House of Assembly and the speaker as well as that of the state governor, the attorney general, and the commissioner for local government and chieftaincy affairs appeared during the last court proceeding.