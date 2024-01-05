A total of 158 Inmates are pursuing various degree programmes with the National Open University (NOUN) in Nasarawa State.

This was disclosed by the controller of Correctional Service in the state, Mr Ibrahim Adda, during a visit to one of the facilities by Governor Abdullahi Sule yesterday.

Mr. Addra also revealed that 14 of the inmates are also running their masters’ programmes in the university, while several others are preparing to write NECO, WAEC or JAMB.

According to him, some of the inmates have shown the willingness and commitment to pursue various academic programmes, adding that the Service has made it a point of duty to encourage the same.

He said so far the affected students have done exceedingly well in their programmes of choice.

He also said some of the inmates have acquired skills in tailoring, wielding, shoemaking and carpentry towards making them better citizens.

The controller, who decried the congestion across the six facilities in the state, said the facilities have a total of 1, 922 inmates, out of which over 1, 300 are awaiting trial.

He commended the governor for taking time out of his busy schedule to visit the centre and pardoning 14 inmates, saying, “Our records shows that since 1998, no administration has granted release and pardon much more than you have done. This is a clear manifestation of the commitment of the Governor to decongest the correctional facilities in the state.”

LEADERSHIP reports that Governor Sule recently granted pardon to 14 inmates serving various terms across the facilities in the state as part of the new year activities.

Governor Sule during the visit promised to provide additional security measures at all the correctional facilities in the state, not so much as to prevent jailbreak but to protect the facilities from intruders.

He said his administration will provide necessary facilities at the Awe Correctional Centre, as a way to decongest the centres.

He announced a personal donation of three million naira to the inmates.

He also presented 100 bags of rice as palliative.