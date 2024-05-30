Ad

The 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II has appointed new Ward Head for Janguza barely a week after he was reinstalled by the Kano State governor, Abba Yusuf despite the ongoing dispute over the Kano Emirate throne.

The Emir on Thursday approved the appointment of Hamisu Sani as the ward head of Janguza, in Dala local government area of the state.

He urged the new ward head to ensure peaceful coexistence among the people in the area, and contribute his quota towards the development of the state as a whole.

Earlier, district heads and notable personalities such as delegations from religious and market bodies had paid homage on the 16th Emir at the Main Palace in Kano.

The delegation comprise leaders of Ansarulddeen, Tijjanniya sect and traders from Kano popular textile market, Kantin Kwari as well as traders from the commodities market in Kasuwar Singer, among others.

LEADERSHIP recalls that Sanusi II was reinstalled as the Emir of Kano last Thursday after the State House of Assembly repealed the Kano State Emirates Councils (Repeal) Bill 2024 which was signed into law by Governor Yusuf.