The Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has ordered the payment of N5million N5million compensation approved by the court as to an Uber driver, Clement Adedotun, who was assaulted by Policemen during the EndSARS protest memorial in the state without delay.

The governor intervened in the face-off between the Ministry of Justice and the victim by approving that the N5 million approved by the court as compensation be paid to him.

Sanwo-Olu said that his decision to intervene was to ensure that the state government under his watch continuously acts in accordance with the rule of law, especially complying with court orders in the state.

The governor’s intervention is coming barely 24 hours after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in the Lagos State Ministry of Justice, Dr. Babajide Martins, filed an appeal against the judgement delivered by a Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi which ruled that the sum of N5 million be paid to the driver as compensation for the injuries and losses suffered during the assault in 2021.

The governor in a statement released on his official social media handle on Saturday said he has directed the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo, to convene a meeting with the victim and his counsel, to facilitate mode for collection of the approved compensation.

Sanwo-Olu said, ‘’Good evening Lagos, as Governor, I am committed to upholding the rule of law and protecting citizens’ rights with empathy and authority.

“I recently became aware of the case involving Mr. Clement Adedotun and the judgement by the Federal High Court, and I understand the impact this legal battle has had on him.

“After reviewing Mr. Clement’s case, I’ve directed the Honorable Attorney General to set up a meeting and pay him the compensation awarded by the Court.

“Although the state government has appealed the ruling, I’ve interceded in this instance in the interest of the public good, and requested that the State’s Attorney General comply with the court’s ruling.

“As a strong advocate for the rule of law, I commend all parties for seeking justice through the appropriate channels, and I remain committed to upholding the rights of all Lagosians.”