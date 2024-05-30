Ad

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has commissioned 15 locally-built 40-passenger ferries to boost water transportation in the state.

The project “OMIBUS” is in partnership with Caverton Marine and aims to advance the state’s transport infrastructure, providing residents with a reliable, safe, and efficient mode of transportation in conformity with the global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In his address at the commissioning of the ferries, which took place at Badore-Ajah, Lagos, Sanwo-Olu said with 22 percent of the state’s landmass covered by water and waterways surrounding 42 out of its 57 local governments and LCDAs, there is significant potential for marine transport.

Sanwo-Olu explained that the investment in this sector is designed to facilitate the safe and efficient movement of people, goods, and services across the city, contributing to its economic growth.

He highlighted the comprehensive approach to ensuring an integrated urban mass transportation system that will not be short-changed, adding that the government will ensure that no verticals around public transportation are left unattended.

The governor said the 15 new 40-seater passenger ferries commissioned marked the first phase of a broader plan to enhance marine transportation in Lagos. A total of 25 ferries are planned.

He said the new ferries, crafted to international standards with only the engines sourced from abroad, symbolised a shift towards local manufacturing.

Ad More Details

Sanwo-Olu said, “This initiative is a testament to our commitment to creating an integrated, multimodal transportation system that makes daily commutes smoother and more seamless.

“As we launch these ferries, we reaffirm our dedication to enhancing the quality of life for all Lagosians. We are investing in infrastructure that promotes safety, reliability, and convenience while also reflecting the modernity and ambition of Lagos State.

“I am proud to announce that these ferries were built right here in Lagos by the indigenous company Carverton Marine under the supervision of Bureau Veritas. This not only harnesses local talent but also boosts our economy and ensures adherence to the highest safety and quality standards. ‘’