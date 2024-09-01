Amid concerns over the death of Akwa Ibom State commissioner of police, Abdulwaheed Ayilara while undergoing surgery at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has directed that a medical panel be constituted to carry out a full-scale investigation surrounding his demise.

In a statement made available to journalists yesterday, the commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi, said the medical panel would review the clinical circumstances leading to the death of Ayilara after undergoing surgery at the healthcare facility in the state.

Abayomi added that the panel is headed by the chief medical director of LASUTH, Prof Adetokunbo Fabanwo and that a comprehensive report would be submitted on the matter in seven days.

He said, “We share the grief – and understand the anxiety – that this news may have caused and we assure the public that the Lagos State Government is committed to ensuring a thorough investigation.”

This development came barely two days after the senior police officer was pronounced dead by medical experts at LASUTH, Ikeja and was laid to rest at the Abari Cemetery in Lagos Island.

“The demise of Ayilara has left us all in deep shock and profound sadness. The Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on behalf of the government and the good people of Lagos State, extends his heartfelt condolences to Ayilara’s family, loved ones, the police and the government and people of Akwa Ibom State during this difficult time.

“The late Ayilara was a distinguished officer whose dedication to duty and exemplary leadership had earned him the respect and admiration of his colleagues and the communities he served with so much passion. His commitment to maintaining law and order and his unwavering integrity made him a distinguished officer. His death is a significant loss not only to his family and the Police but also to the entire nation,” he said.