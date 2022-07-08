Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has directed the immediate suspension of the “State guidelines on safe termination of pregnancy for legal indications” recently issued by the Directorate of Family Health and Nutrition in the state’s Ministry of Health.

The governor in a statement signed by the commissioner for health Prof. Akin Abayomi pointed out that among the several factors that contribute to maternal mortality, illegal abortions and high risk pregnancies leading to unresolvable complications rank high.

He said, ‘’The Lagos State Ministry of Health is seeking different methods to eliminate illegal abortions and ensure that a mother does not die at childbirth, thereby disrupting an entire family unit.

‘’In this regard, it became imperative to examine, in keeping with existing National and State laws and policies, if there are indeed justifications and medical reasons to offer abortion to a woman whose life is threatened by a pregnancy.

“Following this, the guideline was developed over four years through painstaking work by experts in Law and in Obstetrics and Gynaecology with a focus on creating the opportunity to reduce maternal mortality and in line with existing laws.’’

According to him, the guidelines have generated immense public interest which has necessitated escalating it to the governor, who has advised further sensitization of the public and key stakeholders to ensure a clearer understanding of the objectives of the guidelines.

“To this end, we are suspending the implementation of these guidelines in the meantime for the Executive Council to deliberate on this matter and ensure adequate public sensitization and stakeholder engagement to reach a consensus required for a successful guideline development.

“The Lagos State Ministry of Health remains committed to planning, devising and implementing policies that promote qualitative, affordable, and equitable healthcare services to the citizenry,’’ he said.