Ahead of the forthcoming general elections, The Chikun/Kajuru House of Representatives, hopeful on the platform of the Labour Party, Hon. Ekene Abubakar Adams has urged electorates to elect credible leaders.

He also charges the people to obtain their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) saying that, it is the way you can elect good leaders and do away with bad ones.

Hon. Abubakar who’s currently the general manager (GM) of Remo stars football club and ex-international footballer in a chat with journalists recently said, “I believe that it is only God that gives power. I am not desperate for it, I am only going there for your sake.

“My identity is the people. Am not going there to represent myself but for the good of the common man. I am not coming to the office to carry but to give. Already, I have my Seven-Point Agenda. But it is your responsibility to speak out so we can know the challenges in your community to be able to address them,” he added.

He, however, calls on the electorates to put competence and integrity into consideration come 2023. “As responsible youths, we must work to correct the impression created by the bad ones in leadership”, he declared.

He further stressed I am set to Empower 300grassrootst football clubs in chikun kajuru federal constituency after the sallah break but the grassroot local coaches should do more in making sure their respective players get there PVCs, we need to have the best football school soccer academy in my constituent.

We have promise this in our seven points agenda and Thursday 14 July will be a better day to meet with the leadership of the clubs at Omas event center Gbagyi Villa.

Speaking on his agenda if he wins the election, he said I will prioritize Health, Sports, and development in my 7point Agenda.

“I will build 3 Community Health Centres for Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency, Renovation, and upgrade of Public Schools and scholarship scheme for students across the board, A bill that would enable him to bring FIFA to build Africa’s largest Football School in Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency in Kaduna State, Nigeria.

“Job creation for the good people of the Constituency, Legislation to balance between the Constituency and the Government in the area of infrastructures. Forfeiture of salary to empower Youths, Orphans, Less privileged, and the elderly, Provision of free 3 Local Transport for commuters and Scholarship scheme for students across the board.

Hon. Abubakar Adams has embarked on several empowerment programs by giving out items and means of livelihood to the people. He promises to do much more when elected into office to represent the people.