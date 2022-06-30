The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday presented 13 cars, as well as other gifts to outstanding teachers and school administrators in the state.

Speaking during the grand finale of the 2021 Annual Teachers Merit Awards at the Sports Pavilion, Lagos House, Ikeja, Sanwo-Olu said the initiative was in line with his promise to reward excellence and hard work in the teaching profession.

The governor said, ‘’This initiative is in line with our commitment to use education as an instrument to change our world and influence the teaching profession. Hence, through education, which represents the third pillar of our administration’s T-H-E-M-E-S agenda, we have developed a template towards rewarding selflessness, dedication and diligence amongst our teachers in the state.

‘’It is a very good way to motivate and encourage excellence in our teachers, in our quest for quality and effective education delivery to our much cherished students. Awards of this nature are not only symbolic to reward worthwhile services but they are also a genuine way to promote merit and encourage the spirit of healthy competition amongst our teachers in Lagos State.

The governor affirmed that teaching profession is a unique one because it involves the strong efforts of promoting the complex personal development of the youth, in preparation for their future as responsible citizens and career in the workplace.

According to him, ‘’ A synergy is expected as a needed catalyst in socio economic growth. This is a sacred responsibility and our teachers cannot afford to fail in the discharge of this key duty. This award should remind us all, particularly our teachers, that passion, personal development, and commitment are qualities that will stand you out from the crowd. With these qualities, our pupils will not only excel in academics but will also exhibit innate sterling abilities in cognitive, psychomotor, affective and co-curricular areas of learning.

‘’Recognition of the best among teachers in the state will enhance our drive to ensure that we continue to put our best foot forward in the delivery of world class education; and even more so in specialized subject areas such as Science Technical Education Arts and Mathematics (STEAM).

‘’One of the game changers in the education development plan of our administration is the EKOEXCEL program designed to support teachers to achieve better learning outcomes across all our public primary schools.

Earlier, the state’s Commissioner for Education, Folasade Adefisayo applauded the outstanding teachers and school administrators, saying they had been able to make an impact because they touched eternity and made education exceptional through their leadership roles.

She said members of the committee led by the Chairperson of the Association of Private Educators in Nigeria, Lai Koiki were private education administrators and a blend of public sector technocrats and that 3,582 applicants were screened and 22 semi-finalists, who would compete for thirteen cars, for the Year 2021 awards for outstanding teachers were selected.

… Inaugurates Modular Classroom Block

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday inaugurated a modular Classroom Block with interactive touch screen and sports facilities at Vetland Grammar school in Agege area of the state.

Speaking at the official commissioning of the project executed by the Special Committee on Rehabilitation of Public Schools (SCRPS), said to be the first digitalised school in the country, the governor said the interactive classroom block at the Vetland Junior Grammar School, Agege was yet another milestone intervention in the ongoing transformation of the education sector in the state.

He said, “Seven months ago, I commissioned an ultra-modern 18-classroom block, with state-of-the-art sporting facilities, at Elemoro Comprehensive Junior Secondary School, Ibeju-Lekki. On that occasion, I promised to replicate this across all the education districts of Lagos State. We are keeping that promise, which is why we are here today, at Vetland Junior Grammar School.

“Our goal is to build schools of the future, public schools that are driven by cutting-edge technology and that can compete favorably with the best schools anywhere in the world. This containerized modular building being commissioned today is made up of nine regular classrooms, three laboratories and four staff rooms.

“All of these spaces are powered by solar panels, which means guaranteed power supply to enable teaching and learning under the most conducive conditions. All the classrooms are equipped with interactive touch-screens, and all the students will be given electronic tablets to aid both in-class and virtual learning.’’

Sanwo-Olu who described the feat as the future of public basic education in Nigeria and Africa, added that it is a welcome milestone in his administration’s journey towards ensuring that no child is left behind in the state.

“So far, our administration has constructed more than 800 new classroom blocks in the public school system of Lagos State, while also completing the rehabilitation of about 200 public primary and secondary schools, with several others ongoing.

“Also, about 150,000 units of furniture have been supplied to our public schools, across all six education districts of the State, for the use of our Students, Teachers and Principals. We have improved security in our public schools by installing watch towers, perimeter fences, panic bells and flood lights, and have prioritized the comfort of boarding students through the provision of beddings and other necessary items.

“We have not limited ourselves to infrastructure. As the beneficiaries can attest to, the welfare and training of teaching and administrative staff in our public school system have received significant attention as well.

“And I want to assure you all that we will do even more in this regard. Let me now appeal to the Principal, teachers and pupils of Vetland Junior Grammar School, and in all benefiting schools, to take full ownership of these facilities being provided, and ensure they are used and maintained responsibly.”

You have a duty to take good care of everything that has been made available to you, so that future generations can enjoy them as well.’’

The governor congratulated all the 620 pupils who are the pioneer beneficiaries of this state-of-the-art school, saying they deserve to receive the best quality of education available, to prepare them for life and work in the 21st century