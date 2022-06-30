The marriage between popular Nigerian actress and movie producer, Funke Akindele, a.k.a Jenifa and musician Abdulrasheed Bello known as JJC Skillz, has crashed as the husband has officially confirmed the rumour which has been going on for months.

They were married for six years.

The musician and film maker, confirmed this on his verified Instagram handle, saying he is now separated from Funke Akindele as reconciliation moves to mend the cracks in their marriage have not been unsuccessful.

In his post, Abdulrasheed Bello wrote, “Dear Friends and family I need to let you know that Funke and I have separated. While it lasted we shared a lot of things together and have created 2 beautiful children”.

“The last two years have been extremely difficult for us. I know I have tried my best to fix things but I believe it is beyond repair now. 3 months ago and at Funke’s insistence I moved out of the house and apart from AMVCA have not been able to get Funke to sit down in an amicable manner to discuss the future of our relationship”

“I’m making this announcement so that the public is clear that we both are pursuing separate lives. We still have issues that need to be addressed such as the custody and wellbeing of our children which is paramount as well as business interests which need to be disentangled but I have no doubt that these will be resolved one way or the other”.

Funke Akindele and Abdulrasheed Bello, who got married in 2016, have twins from the marriage. This is Funke Akindele’s second marriage as her first marriage with Kehinde Adeola Oloyede, which was consummated in May 26, 2012, packed up in 2013, just over a year, citing irreconcilable differences.