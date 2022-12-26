Immediate-past Senate President and former governor of Kwara State, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has denied the claim by the incumbent Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq that the former embezzled the Universal Basic Education (UBE) Fund.

Saraki also denied the claim that he used his position as Senate President to prevent the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from investigating the case.

The former Senate President said he has asked his lawyers to write the Governor AbdulRazaq to retract the claims or face legal action.

“I have told my lawyers to write him to retract the statement or be ready to prove it in court”, Saraki stated in a statement signed by his press officer on local matters, AbdulGaniyu AbdulQadir.

“”It will be recalled that ( Governor) Abdulrahman made the claim on Sunday while speaking at the inauguration of the campaign council of the APC Senatorial Candidate for Kwara Central,” the statement added.