Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde has described the demise of the Sarkin Sasa, Alhaji Haruna Maiyasin Katsina who was also the chairman, Council of Arewa Traditional Rulers in the 17 Southern states as the end of a great era.

Governor Makinde stated this on Sunday while mourning the death of Alhaji Katsina who passed away on Saturday evening at the age of 125.

Commiserating with the immediate family of Alhaji Katsina and the entire Hausa/Fulani community in Oyo State and Southern Nigeria, Governor Makinde prayed to God to grant repose to the soul of the deceased Sarkin.

Makinde said he met the late Sarkin years before he became governor, adding that their relationship had always been cordial, as the late Alhaji Katsina had always been supportive.

He said, “On behalf of the Government and the good people of Oyo State, I express my condolences to the Hausa/Fulani community in Oyo State over the demise of Alhaji Haruna Maiyasin Katsina, the Sarkin Sasa Sardaunan Yamma.

“The death of Alhaji Katsina at the age of 125 marks the end of a great era.

“He was a great leader, who led his people with commitment and demonstrated utmost patriotism to Oyo State and Nigeria in every way.

“His cooperation with our government was topnotch and exemplary.

“May Allah SWT grant him Aljanah Firdausi,” Governor Makinde said.

Similarly, senator representing Oyo South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Sharafadeen Alli also expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Alhaji Katsina.

Alli described the late traditional ruler as a towering figure in leadership and an unwavering advocate of good governance.

He noted that as the chairman of the Council of Arewa Traditional Rulers in the 17 Southern States of Nigeria, the late Sarkin played a crucial role in fostering unity and peaceful coexistence among diverse ethnic groups.

The senator extolled the late traditional ruler’s humility, piety and dedication to humanity, noting that he remained a beacon of wisdom and guiding light for many.

He further described him as a revered statesman whose life epitomised selfless service and integrity.

The lawmaker said that the late Katsina’s commitment to justice, fairness and peace endeared him to many across the country.

Alli lauded his invaluable contributions to nation-building and community development through his spiritual and political influence.

“His leadership virtues were unparalleled, and his peaceful nature was a source of inspiration.

“He was a father figure to many, always offering wise counsel and unwavering support,” he said.

He extended heartfelt condolences to the family, Arewa community and the people of Sasa.

Alli prayed for the repose of the late traditional ruler’s soul, urging those he left behind to uphold his legacy of unity and service.

In the same vein, the lawmaker representing Oyo Central Senatorial District, Dr. Yunus Akintunde sympathised with family of Sarkin Sasa and the Hausa community over the demise of the community leader.

Akintunde said “We have lost a great spiritual and traditional leader. ”

While noting that the late community leader was a staunch advocate of good governance in a democratic setting, he described Maiyasin as an epitome of humility, piety and commitment to service to humanity.

“Well loved and highly respected by his subjects and associates across the country, Alhaji Haruna Maiyasin Sarkin Sasa as he was fondly called, will be sorely missed.

“He was both a political and spiritual leader to several of us, endowed with unequalled leadership virtues and very peaceful disposition. We will miss his staunch support, guidance, good nature and excellent relationship at all times.”

“My heartfelt condolences go to his immediate family members, his subject and the Hausa communities across the country even beyond the areas of traditional rulership jurisdiction.

“May Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him Aljannah Fridaus”, Akintunde said.