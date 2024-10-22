The Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has conveyed its heartfelt condolences to the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the wake of a devastating tanker explosion that occurred in Jigawa State, claiming numerous lives and leaving many others injured.

In an official statement, the Embassy in Abuja expressed sympathy for the victims of the tragic incident and extended its deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Nigerian people during this difficult time, and we stand in solidarity with the affected families,” the statement read.

The explosion, which caused significant casualties and injuries, has shaken the Majia community and drawn widespread attention from both local and international bodies.

In light of the tragedy, the Saudi Embassy also offered wishes for the swift recovery of those injured in the incident, and assured its continued support for the people of Nigeria during their time of grief.

This gesture reflects the long-standing diplomatic and humanitarian ties between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Nigeria. The Embassy reaffirmed its commitment to providing any necessary assistance and cooperation in response to the tragedy, offering words of comfort to the nation as it mourns its loss.