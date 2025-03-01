The Consulate General of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Kano has held an official ceremony to distribute 50 tons of dates to the Kano State government and other states in Northern Nigeria.

In a statement issued to journalists on Firday in Abuja, the Consul General of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques in Kano, Khalil Admawy, reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s dedication to humanitarian causes.

The initiative, part of Saudi Arabia’s annual humanitarian relief efforts, was facilitated by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief). It aims to support vulnerable families across Nigeria while strengthening the deep-rooted historical and diplomatic ties between the two nations.

Admawy expressed gratitude to King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their continued support in assisting Muslims and underserved communities worldwide.

He emphasized that Saudi Arabia remains committed to fostering Islamic solidarity and providing relief to those in need.

He further explained that this year’s distribution includes 50 tons of dates for Abuja, which was delivered last week, while another 50 tons will be sent to Kano and other northern Nigerian states in the coming days.

Beyond food aid, the Kingdom’s humanitarian efforts extend to other charitable initiatives. Admawy announced that the Iftar Program, a project to provide meals during Ramadan, has been scheduled to take place in Abuja, reflecting Saudi Arabia’s ongoing commitment to supporting Nigeria.

The Consulate, in collaboration with local authorities and humanitarian organizations, will oversee the proper distribution of the dates to ensure they reach the most vulnerable families across the country.

Since its establishment in 2015, KSrelief—supported by 175 United Nations members—has completed and delivered over 2,500 projects, valued at more than $7 billion, benefiting 91 countries worldwide.

The Consul General concluded by praying for continued prosperity and protection for both Saudi Arabia and Nigeria, as well as their leaders.