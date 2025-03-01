Following the verdicts of the Supreme Court on the political crisis in Rivers State, former chairmen of the 21, out of 23 local government area councils in the state, have vowed to resume office on Monday, March 3, 2025.

In a viral video on social media, the former chairman of Ikwerre local government area of the state, Dr. Samuel Nwanosike, said their decision to return to office was based on the extension of their tenure by the legally recognised Rt. Hon Martins Amaewhule-led legislature.

Nwanosike said: “My name is Dr. Nwanosike Samuel, chairman of Ikwerre local government of Rivers State. By the judgement of the Supreme Court, I am still the chairman of the LGA because the Rivers State House of Assembly extended our tenure by six months.”

Efforts by our Correspondent to speak with some of the former LGA chairmen proved abortive as they failed to respond to calls and WhatsApp messages sent to them.

Recall that the Amaewhule-led House of Assembly, had in April 2024 extended the tenure the former LGA Chairmen for another six months based on Section 9(2) of the Rivers State Local Government Law 2024.

The law, which Governor Siminalayi Fubara refused to assent to, but vetoed by the House, empowered the state legislature to extend the tenure of the last democratically elected chairmen for six months pending when election shall be conducted for a new government to takeover the administration of LGA councils.

Also, recall the Fubara had on June 19, 2024, appointed caretaker committees to oversee the affairs of the LGAs following the expiration of their initial tenure in office.

The caretaker committees oversaw the affairs of the LGA councils until October 7, 2024, when the governor swore-in new elected chairmen and their councillors for the LGAs.