The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has donated 100 tons of dates to Nigeria as a gift from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.

The initiative, facilitated by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief), aims to support vulnerable families and strengthen bilateral ties.

At an official ceremony in Abuja, Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Faisal bin Ibrahim Al-Ghamdi, reaffirmed the Kingdom’s commitment to humanitarian aid.

He expressed gratitude to King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their continuous support of underserved communities worldwide.

“This donation reflects Saudi Arabia’s dedication to fostering unity and providing relief, especially during significant religious periods like Ramadan,” Al-Ghamdi said.

The donation includes 50 tons of dates for FCT Abuja and another 50 tons for Kano State. The embassy, in collaboration with local authorities and humanitarian groups, will oversee distribution to ensure the dates reach those in need.

Saudi Arabia has been a longstanding partner in global humanitarian efforts, including in Nigeria. Through Vision 2030, the Kingdom seeks to expand its contributions to international relief, reinforcing its role in promoting global peace and stability.