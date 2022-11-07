The Za’ar Community Development Association in Bauchi State, has called for the creation of Sayawa Chiefdom in Tafawa Balewa local government, to promote peace and unity in the area and the state in general.

The Gung-Za’ar-elect, Air Commodore Ishaku Komo (rtd), said this in Tafawa Balewa during this year’s Lehmb Zaar cultural celebration.

He said the essence of the festival is to appreciate God with their bumper harvest of crop production and showcase the cultural attire and tradition of Sayawa land to the world.

The Gun-Zaar explained that Lehmb Zaar is the only festival that is organised by Sayawa Community both in Nigeria and in diaspora to promote the identity of their tribe.

Air Commodore Ishaku Komo, charged Za’ar sons and daughters of the community to live in peace with the people, irrespective of tribal or religious differences, for the development of Za’ar land.

He pleaded with the state governor for the creation of their chiefdom, to enable the Sayawa people, compete with other tribes in the country.