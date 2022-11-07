Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kano State, Hon Sadik Aminu Wali has received more than 500 young men and women who defected to the party from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the state.

The event took place weekend during the commissioning of the PDP Campaign Office, in Dawanau town, Dawakin Tofa local government area of the state.

While receiving the defectors, Hon Sadik Wali, urged them to ensure the success of the party at every level due to the failure of the APC.

‘’The APC has put the country in a difficult situation of insecurity and economic quagmire. It is necessary for the people of this country to vote for the PDP, because it is the only one that will recover the country from the terrible situation it is presently,” Wali said.

The PDP governorship candidate team included Hon Yusuf Bello Dambatta, the PDP deputy governorship candidate, Hon Saidu Gwadabe Gwarzo, senatorial candidate for Kano North, caretaker chairman of the PDP in Kano State, and other stakeholders.