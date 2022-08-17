SAYPHIN Urges Youths To Build Their Society for Adolescent and Young People’s Health in Nigeria (SAYPHIN) in commemoration of this year’s International Youths Day has called on the nation’s youths to foster innovation and build their potential to face future challenges.

Speaking at the symposium which was hosted to mark international youth day, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Medical Science, Ondo state and SAYPHIN National President, Professor Adesegun Fatusi said the day signifies what the society needs to do to improve the lives of young people.

He said the event aims at optimizing young people to fulfil their potential and equip them with necessary skills while creating an environment to enable them to become their best version.

Fatusi urged the youth and older generation to collaborate to enhance societal development.

The keynote speaker at the symposium, Executive Director of Action Health Incorporated Adenike Esiet noted that young people bring many changes to the table and are blessed with optimism.

She said the commemoration is an attempt to draw attention to issues that affect youth’s development and opportunities to prosper.

Specifically, this year’s theme is around , ‘Intergenerational solidarity: creating a world for all ages’ presents a great opportunity for actors in this field and young people to recognise the importance of building solidarity, understanding and willingness to help one another for the good of all.

“Young people have the advantage of fresh and creative ideas, energy and ability to work for success and it Is important that adults acknowledge this. In the very same way the young people need to recognise the resources that older people bring to the table,” Esiet said.