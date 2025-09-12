Some applicants who were reportedly scammed during recent teachers’ recruitment in Ondo State Government and excluded from partaking in the ongoing data capturing exercise have protested in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The aggrieved persons also called on Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to intervene in their plights by allowing them to be included in the exercise.

The protesters who stormed the Governor’s Office at the Alagbaka area of the state, demanded to be allowed to be captured by officials of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

LEADERSHIP learnt that the protesters were denied participation due to their alleged backdoor employment and issuance of fake appointment letters by unknown elements in SUBEB and the Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM).

A source told LEADERSHIP that, “The affected members of the newly recruited teachers in Ondo State are protesting their disengagement from the capturing exercise due to backdoor appointment letters issued to them by an unscrupulous director at SUBEB and TESCOM offices.”

Reacting to the protest, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan confirmed that the protesters had been scammed with fake appointment letters by some unknown people.

According to Adeniyan, “People should please note that those who protested are not teachers but applicants who were duped by some individuals during the recruitment process.

“They all paid money to scammers who issued fake letters of appointment to them. Those legitimately recruited by the government have been absorbed and have started working,” the CPS stated.