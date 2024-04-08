The Principal of Government Day Secondary School, Salihu Dogo, Jalingo, Taraba State, Mr. Haruna Joshua, and his examination officer, Mr. Ezekiel Rimamsikwe, have been suspended by the State Government over allegation of sabotaging the free and compulsory education policy of Governor Agbu Kefas.

The duo were accused of collecting registration fees for the 2024 West African Examination Council (WAEC) and National Examinations Council (NECO) Senior School Certificate Examinations (SSCE) against the directive of the state government.

In separate letters of suspension dated April 5, 2024, and sighted by LEADERSHIP, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Mr. Abel Joachim, accused Joshua and Rimamsikwe of taking money from candidates for the examinations despite the free and compulsory education policy recently introduced by the state governor.

“In view of the above, you are therefore directed to hand over the school to the Vice Principal Administration with immediate effect pending when the matter is finally investigated,” the letter to Joshua read.

LEADERSHIP gathered that a panel had already been inaugurated to investigate the matter for necessary action.