School Related Gender-based Violence Should Be Tackled Decisively – Federal Govt

Solicitor-general of the federation and permanent secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice, Mrs Beatrice Jedy-Agba, has said all School Related Gender-based Violence (SRGBV) in Nigeria should be tackled decisively.

The solicitor-general, during the inauguration of the Committee on Legal Pathway for the Prosecution of Perpetrators of School Related Gender-Based Violence on Monday in Abuja, said the discourse about SRGBV has been on the front burner in different fora as an emerging menace that can no longer be ignored and one which must be combatted decisively and squarely.

“SRGBV as the name implies, school related gender-based violence occurs in schools, around school or as a result of school relationship.

“It is perpetrated based on gender norms or stereotypes and enforced by unequal power dynamics in the school environs.

“It occurs in multifarious dimensions and includes physical violence, sexual violence and psychological violence, teacher-perpetrated abuse, excessive punishment, sexual harassment or sexual coercion, bullying by peers, rape, physical assault, sexual assault and et al.

“SRGBV is pervasive in many schools globally and constitutes both a crime and a violation of the human rights of children and therefore, should be stopped at all costs,” she said.