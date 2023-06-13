Schools, Childcare Givers Educated On Age-Appropriate Nutrition

Nigeria’s leading children’s dairy brand, Peak 456 Growing Up Milk, from the stable of FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria Plc, has commemorated the 2023 Children’s Day by partnering with schools and childcare givers to educate them on the importance of age-appropriate nutrition in supporting children to grow up strong and smart.

The series of events took place across 11 states, including Lagos in conjunction with Peak Yogurt and Peak Chocolate.

One of the locations was at the Ndubuisi Kanu Park where a three-day event, which began on May 26, was organised for children within the axis.

The brand also held an inter-school competition, open to primary school pupils between ages 4 and 6 years, who were asked to prepare a breakfast meal, using Peak 456 Growing Up Milk.

To this end, the top three winners went home with educational scholarships worth N200,000, N150,000 and N100,000 for first, second and third place winners respectively.

Speaking on this year’s edition, Odianosen Okosun, Brand Manager Peak 456 said: “This year, we decided to make it extra special for our children, not only by celebrating them but by creating an atmosphere of healthy competition where they can learn about nutrition and also win prizes that will add value to them. Our country’s growth and economic development are dependent on how well we take care of our children and what better way can we take care of our future if not by providing them with the right nutritional food.”