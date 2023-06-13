10th NASS: Okumagba Congratulates Delta Senators, Rep Members

Prominent leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State and member of the Governing Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Olorogun Bernard Okumagba, has congratulated the APC and other 10th National Assembly members representing Delta State on their successful inauguration on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

In a press statement personally signed by Okumagba, he commended the federal lawmakers for the hard work they have put in thus far, and the commitment to serve their respective constituencies in Delta State.

He, therefore, urged them to ensure equitable distribution of development among their constituents, stay true to their commitment to social justice, accountability and good governance, in the course of their tenures in the Red and Green chambers, respectively.

The former Commissioner of Finance in Delta State reminded them of the state of the nation and the need to support President Bola Tinubu’s far-reaching agenda to reform the country on the path of sustainable growth through the administration’s “progressive good governance in furtherance of the Nigerian ideal” captured in Tinubu’s five governance principles which include “governing according to the constitution and the rule of law; to defend the nation from terror and all forms of criminality that threaten the peace and stability of our country; and to remodel our economy to bring about growth and development through job creation, food security and an end of extreme poverty.”

As representatives of the leading oil-producing state, the NDDC Board member urged them to also assist in President Tinubu’s avowed commitment not to tolerate economic sabotage and his instruction to the security agencies to crush the menace of oil theft, wherever it is coming from.

Okumagba noted that one of the major layers of leakages in the economy is losses from the oil sector through theft and leakages of aging infrastructure, which costs the nation about 300,000 barrels of crude oil per day, amounting to about N250 billion a month. Curtailing these losses and saving the amount therefrom, whi