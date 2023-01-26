Scores of vigilantes have been reportedly killed by airstrikes from an aircraft in Galadima Kogo community of Shiroro local government area of Niger State.

Sources hinted that scores of the vigilantes including their commander were seriously injured in the incident.

Findings revealed that the incident occurred when the said aircraft struck at the camp of the vigilantes who were preparing for counter attack against bandits who raided their community on Monday.

It was further gathered that during the said attack several villagers were kidnapped and the attackers rustled large number of cattle in the process. LEADERSHIP learnt that the aircraft which is one of the joint security forces struck with the notion that the victims were bandits.

The commissioner for internal security and humanitarian affairs, Mr Emmanuel Umar, confirmed the incident.

Umar said he was not sure about the casualty figure, saying that the government is battling to treat the survivors and the injured and to restore peace in the area.

Earlier Concerned Shiroro Youths raised the alarm on the invasion of three local government areas, Shiroro, Munya, and Paikoro and called on the authorities to immediately do the needful.