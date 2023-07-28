Nigerians Using FCT Police Emergency Numbers To Obtain Online Loans — CP

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Commissioner of Police, Garba Haruna, has lamented that some persons drop the Police Command’s emergency numbers with online loan companies to obtain loans.

He also said non-state actors had also been engaging the emergency lines.

The CP, however, warned those behind the acts to desist, saying that the Police would ensure they are brought to book.

Garba stated this in a statement by the Command spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, on Friday.

“In the same vein, the CP enjoins non-state actors who have been engaging the Police emergency lines in their mischievous posts, aimed at misleading members of the public and those submitting same to obtain loans to desist from such and only use the emergency lines for its intended purpose as deliberate steps will be taken to arrest and prosecute the purveyors of these illegal acts,” she stated.

Garba also denied a viral report that kidnappers wore Police uniforms to abduct 17 residents in the Apo area of Abuja.